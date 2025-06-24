NBA champion, UTSA basketball great, reflects on time with San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – June 23, 2025, marks the twentieth anniversary of the San Antonio Spurs’ third NBA title win.

The Spurs wrapped up the season by defeating the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio.

The 2005 title run marked the first time that the Spurs won the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in the post-David Robinson era.

The Spurs roster that memorable season included Alamo City’s own and the University of Texas at San Antonio basketball great Devin Brown.

Brown recently stopped by the KSAT 12 studios to discuss his time with the Spurs and the 2005 NBA Finals.

You can catch more Spurs and NBA Draft coverage live from Brooklyn on Tuesday and Wednesday on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus.

