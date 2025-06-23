A look back at the Spurs’ 2005 NBA Finals victory over the Pistons

SAN ANTONIO – On June 23, 2005, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Detroit Pistons 81-74 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, securing the series 4-3.
This victory marked the Spurs’ third NBA championship, following their previous titles in 1999 and 2003. The team would go on to capture two more championships in 2007 and 2014.
The Finals featured a mix of blowouts and nail-biters. The first four games were not very close, but the final three games showcased much tighter outcomes.
Game 5, held in Detroit, was particularly memorable. The Spurs edged the Pistons 96-95 in overtime, taking a crucial 3-2 series lead. This game is often recalled for Robert Horry’s dramatic game-winning 3-pointer with just 5.8 seconds remaining in overtime.
Tim Duncan, who played a pivotal role throughout the series, was named the Finals MVP. He averaged 40.7 minutes, 20.6 points, and 14.1 rebounds per game, solidifying his status as one of the league’s elite players.
Duncan’s performance was instrumental in leading the Spurs to their championship victory, further establishing the team’s legacy in NBA history.
The 2005 NBA Finals remain a significant chapter in the Spurs’ storied franchise, showcasing their resilience and ability to perform under pressure.
