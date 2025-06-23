A look back at the Spurs’ 2005 NBA Finals victory over the Pistons

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili, left, Tony Parker (9) and Bruce Bowen, right, celebrate with the NBA Championship trophy after they defeated the Detroit Pistons 81-74 to win the NBA finals in San Antonio, Thursday, June 23, 2005. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

SAN ANTONIO – On June 23, 2005, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Detroit Pistons 81-74 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, securing the series 4-3.

This victory marked the Spurs’ third NBA championship, following their previous titles in 1999 and 2003. The team would go on to capture two more championships in 2007 and 2014.

Recommended Videos

The Finals featured a mix of blowouts and nail-biters. The first four games were not very close, but the final three games showcased much tighter outcomes.

San Antonio Spurs Tim Duncan, center, holds the Most Valuable Player tropy and the championship trophy as teammates Tony Parker, left, and Bruce Bowen celebrate after beating Detroit, 81-74, in game seven of the NBA finals in San Antonio, Tuesday, June 23, 2005. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta) (AP2005)

Game 5, held in Detroit, was particularly memorable. The Spurs edged the Pistons 96-95 in overtime, taking a crucial 3-2 series lead. This game is often recalled for Robert Horry’s dramatic game-winning 3-pointer with just 5.8 seconds remaining in overtime.

Tim Duncan, who played a pivotal role throughout the series, was named the Finals MVP. He averaged 40.7 minutes, 20.6 points, and 14.1 rebounds per game, solidifying his status as one of the league’s elite players.

Spurs fans celebrate in the street after their team beat the Detroit Pistons 81-74 to win the NBA Championship, Thursday, June 23, 2005, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Thomas Terry) (Associated Press)

Duncan’s performance was instrumental in leading the Spurs to their championship victory, further establishing the team’s legacy in NBA history.

The 2005 NBA Finals remain a significant chapter in the Spurs’ storied franchise, showcasing their resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

FILE - In this June 23, 2005, file photo, San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan (21) holds his MVP trophy, left, and the NBA basketball Championship trophy, right, after San Antonio won 81-74 to winGame 7 of the NBA finals in San Antonio. Joining Kobe Bryant as first-time finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame are: 15-time All-Star Duncan, fellow 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett and 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (AP2005)

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, celebrates after his team beat the Detroit Pistons, 81-74, to win the NBA championship in seven games, in San Antonio, Thursday, June 23, 2005. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green) (AP2005)

In this June 23, 2005, file photo, San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker celebrates with the NBA Trophy in the locker room after the Spurs defeated the Detroit Pistons 81-74 in Game 7 of the NBA finals in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (AP2005)

San Antonio Spurs fans celebrate in the streets the team's win in game seven of the NBA Finals over the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, June 23, 2005, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Thomas Terry) (Associated Press)

Read also: