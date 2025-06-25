Mural of San Antonio Spurs NBA draft prospect unveiled at South Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A new mural celebrating a potential future Spur has been unveiled on the South Side, even though the player hasn’t officially joined the team yet.

Local artist Nick Soupe recently completed the mural at Rudy’s Seafood, a restaurant known for celebrating San Antonio Spurs legends through art.

However, this time, the subject isn’t a current or former Spurs player; it’s a top 2025 NBA Draft prospect, Dylan Harper.

“The draft is what, tomorrow?” Soupe said, laughing nervously as he finished the piece. “I’m not going to lie, I’m a bit nervous about this one.”

While the pick isn’t guaranteed, Soupe said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that Harper will land in San Antonio.

He’s not the only one with faith. Rudy’s Seafood Owner Roland Ramirez says the mural is a risk worth taking.

“Any feedback from the community about ‘It’s too early’ or ‘what if they don’t get him?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of that, but I think we’re actually going to get him,” said Ramirez, in part. “We’ll keep him up still. You can’t take down a gorgeous picture like that one.”

The mural was painted over the course of eight hours in the South Texas heat, part of what Soupe and Ramirez said is a growing excitement for Spurs basketball, even in the off-season.

“You’ll see that once the season starts; they go crazy,” Ramirez said.

For Soupe, the mural isn’t just about a draft pick — it’s about what the Spurs represent.

“They’re more than a team. They’re a family,” Soupe said, in part. “I’m getting goosebumps thinking about that.”

Whether the gamble pays off or not, the community’s passion for the team is clear, and now, it’s painted on full display.

