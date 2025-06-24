Spurs to make major partnership announcement

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will make a major partnership announcement on Tuesday, according to a news release.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, at the Frost Bank Center.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment Managing Partner Peter J. Holt and CEO RC Buford will be in attendance, along with “special VIP guests,” the release said.

