Watch the 2025 NBA Draft on KSAT at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25

The 2025 NBA Draft will be on June 25.

SAN ANTONIO – Many dedicated San Antonio Spurs fans likely have their Wednesday night plans set — tuning in to the 2025 NBA Draft.

If you’re still making plans, here’s everything you need to know about the draft and how to watch it.

You can watch the NBA Draft on KSAT (ABC) starting at 7 p.m.

The draft will be broadcast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Spurs have the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in the NBA Draft.

Unless something drastic occurs, the Spurs are expected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Harper is widely considered one of the top four to five prospects in this year’s draft. Cooper Flagg (Duke), Dylan Harper (Rutgers), VJ Edgecombe (Baylor), Tre Johnson (Texas) and Ace Bailey (Rutgers) are being called the cream of this year’s crop.

Dylan Harper is the son of former NBA player and five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. Dylan was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of Don Bosco Preparatory High School in New Jersey in the class of 2024.

