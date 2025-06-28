Skip to main content
Sports

WATCH LIVE at 11 AM: San Antonio Spurs to introduce 2025 NBA Draft selections

Livestream will be available in the media player below

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

San Antonio Spurs Generic Graphic (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are expected to hold a press conference on Saturday to introduce the team’s selections in the 2025 NBA Draft.

KSAT will livestream the 11 a.m. event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The Spurs picked Rutgers University’s Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick and the University of Arizona’s Carter Bryant at No. 14 in the first round.

After Wednesday’s first round, Spurs General Manager Brian Wright held a short media session to discuss the selections.

