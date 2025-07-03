Tony Parker invites Twitch streamer Kai Cenat over for house tour

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Oct. 21, 2017, in Chicago. The four-time NBA champion told The Associated Press on Friday, June 23, 2023, he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker invited Twitch streamer and Youtuber Kai Cenat over to his home for a tour this summer.

Cenat said he and his team will be staying in Parker’s house for a month while they host their 30-day Summer Stream, also known as “AMP Summer.”

FILE - Kai Cenat arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Charges of inciting a riot will be dropped against online streamer Kai Cenat after he agreed to pay restitution and apologize for luring thousands of fans to New York's Union Square last year, prosecutors said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Invision)

The French-American NBA legend shared interesting features about his home, including inspiring artwork, musical instruments and a theater.

The team also got to see a secret room, which could only be opened by Parker’s fingerprint, filled with memorabilia the former Spur had collected from his time in the NBA.

Cenat and his team even got to try on one of Parker’s NBA championship rings.

TONY PARKER REVEALS HIS SECRET ROOM WHERE HE HELD ALL HIS NBA MEMORABILLIA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iFAfrwIetI — AMP (@AMPexclusive) July 1, 2025

Parker also shared stories about his time as a basketball player, according to the video.

When asked about his favorite story with Kobe Bryant, he told them about how the late NBA player learned French just to trash-talk him. You can watch that clip on AMP’s social media.

Tony Parker played as a point guard for the San Antonio Spurs for 10 years, from 2001 to 2018. Known as one part of the Spurs’ “Big Three,” Parker helped the Spurs win four of their five championships.

Parker has won several NBA honors, including All-Star awards, Finals MVP and NBA Western Conference Player of the Month in January 2013, NBA records show.

Kai Cenat is one of the most-followed Twitch streamers of 2024, according to Forbes. He is known for his comedic streams, as well as for coining viral phrases, such as “rizz,” which he discussed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

You can watch the full stream and the recap of Parker’s house tour on AMP’s YouTube channel.

WARNING: some language in these videos and clips may not be suitable for all audiences.