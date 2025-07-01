Spurs offseason: Dylan Harper out for 3 Summer League games, free agent Sandro Mamukelashvili signs with Raptors

SAN ANTONIO – Dylan Harper, the San Antonio Spurs’ No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, will not play in the first Summer League games because of an injury.

The rookie guard is experiencing a ‘lingering groin injury,’ a Spurs spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Harper is expected to travel with the team but will not play in the three-game California Classic Summer League series from July 6 to July 9.

The Spurs are hopeful that Harper will make his debut with the Silver and Black on July 10 in Las Vegas against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since the draft on June 25, Harper expressed his excitement to join the young team alongside stars Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox.

Free agent Sandro ‘Mamu’ Mamukelashvili signs deal with Toronto Raptors

Ex-San Antonio Spur Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, ESPN reported.

The fan-favorite forward played with the Spurs during the 2024-25 season, averaging 6.3 points per game with a 50.2% field goal percentage.

Mamukelashvili scored a career-high 34 points on March 19 in a game against the New York Knicks.

On Tuesday, the Raptors also re-signed former Spurs center Jakob Poeltl to a four-year, $104 million contract extension, according to ESPN.

