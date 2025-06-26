Dylan Harper expresses excitement after being drafted by San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – The day before the 2025 NBA Draft, former Rutgers guard Dylan Harper told the media that nothing was set in stone regarding going to San Antonio.

Now it’s official. On Wednesday night, Harper was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 2 overall pick.

“Man, I feel great. I feel good,” Harper said. “I almost cried. There’s every emotion you could possibly feel; I felt during that moment. I was ready to get with that organization, man, ready to get things rolling. I’m just super excited and happy and always grateful for everything.”

It’s exciting to get drafted in the NBA, and now he’s going to a team with young stars like Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, along with established veteran point guard D’Aaron Fox. Harper said he is thrilled to join this roster.

“I think all my life it’s always been how can I go somewhere where you make something happen and obviously get to the championship,” Harper said. “I think with that young group, they’re in the right direction. They’ve got a great everything, man, from the front office to the equipment manager to the video guy. I think the coach over there is great. I’m just happy that I’m a part of it now.”

Wembanyama won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2023, and Castle claimed the award in 2024. Does Harper see it as a challenge to make it three years in a row?

“It’s definitely a goal of mine to make it three in a row,” he said. “I think the coaching staff and the players are going to make it easy for me to go out there and showcase my talent, so definitely.”

Making the night even better, he heard his name called with his parents and other family members sitting right by his side.

“It means everything to me,” Harper told the media. “It means the world. I think my family has been there with me through thick and thin, through times when things got rough, to where we were all the way at the top of the mountain.

“Just to have them here supporting me, either from the table or from the stands, I appreciate it. I truly love each and every one of them.”

