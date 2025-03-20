Skip to main content
Local News

Flavor Flav supports San Antonio Spurs forward and friend Sandro ‘Mamu’ Mamukelashvili in career game

Mamu put up 34 points in 19 minutes

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Spurs, NBA, San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) celebrates the win with rapper Flavor Flav and Spurs guard Stephon Castle, rear, after an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Rapper and co-founder of Public Enemy, Flavor Flav, cheered on the San Antonio Spurs and friend Sandro “Mamu” Mamukelashvili in a Wednesday night victory over the New York Knicks.

Mamu had a career night, setting an NBA record for the most points in under 20 minutes.

In only 19 minutes, Mamu scored a career-high 34 points on 13-14 shooting and 7-7 from three.

Flavor Flav was the forward’s loudest supporter as he joined Mamu on the court, crashing his post-game interview.

“My man is on fire,” Flavor Flav yelled during the on-court interview.

Mamu spoke on his long-standing relationship with Flavor Flav, a bond he’d made through a mutual financial advisor.

Flavor Flav attended Mamu’s first summer league game and has supported the Spurs forward since then.

“I’m super happy he’s here,” Mamu said. “We had a two-on-two yesterday with my brother. We lost the first game, he got mad, and I had to lock in. Since yesterday I’ve been locked in.”

The Spurs won with 120-105 points against the Knicks at the home game.

