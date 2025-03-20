Flavor Flav supports San Antonio Spurs forward and friend Sandro ‘Mamu’ Mamukelashvili in career game

(Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Rapper and co-founder of Public Enemy, Flavor Flav, cheered on the San Antonio Spurs and friend Sandro “Mamu” Mamukelashvili in a Wednesday night victory over the New York Knicks.

Mamu had a career night, setting an NBA record for the most points in under 20 minutes.

In only 19 minutes, Mamu scored a career-high 34 points on 13-14 shooting and 7-7 from three.

Flavor Flav was the forward’s loudest supporter as he joined Mamu on the court, crashing his post-game interview.

“My man is on fire,” Flavor Flav yelled during the on-court interview.

Mamu spoke on his long-standing relationship with Flavor Flav, a bond he’d made through a mutual financial advisor.

Flavor Flav attended Mamu’s first summer league game and has supported the Spurs forward since then.

“I’m super happy he’s here,” Mamu said. “We had a two-on-two yesterday with my brother. We lost the first game, he got mad, and I had to lock in. Since yesterday I’ve been locked in.”

The Spurs won with 120-105 points against the Knicks at the home game.

