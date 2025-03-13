Skip to main content
Local News

Spurs players surprise rookie Stephon Castle with postgame prank

Castle’s teammates shared a laugh after they removed the wheels on the rookie’s car

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle finished Wednesday night with eight points in the team’s 126-116 win against the Dallas Mavericks and four missing car wheels after his teammates pulled a prank on him.

In an Instagram video posted by shooting guard Devin Vassell, Castle, 20, returned to his car only to find that all four of its wheels were removed.

According to the video, Castle’s teammates all shared a laugh at his expense. Even though he has had an impressive season so far, Castle is still a rookie to his teammates.

“He deserved it for sure,” Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox jokingly said during Wednesday night’s postgame press conference.

“I was a great rookie,” Fox teased, “Steph(on) doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t do any rookie duties, which is crazy to me.”

“That was hilarious. (Stephon) Castle was a little shocked. Loss for words but, you know, it happens. It didn’t happen to me,” forward Jeremy Sochan said after the game.

Sochan said he believes center Sandro Mamukelashvili may have been the brains behind the prank.

“I don’t know how he (Mamukelashvili) did it,” Sochan said. “I remember, before the game, we were shooting. And he was like, ‘Look, behind the bench, those guys are going to take Steph(on)’s wheels.' I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He’s like, ‘Just wait.’ And then it happens.”

Jokes aside, Castle has already made a strong impression around the NBA. The former UConn star was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month in January in addition to winning Rising Stars MVP and finishing second in the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Castle, who currently leads all rookies in points per game (13.4), is also considered a favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT's Good Morning San Antonio.

