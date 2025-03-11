Skip to main content
San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes, wife Brittany unveil renovated community court on West Side

Ribbon cutting and court unveiling event held Tuesday morning

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes and his wife, Brittany, unveiled a newly renovated basketball court at the Guadalupe Community Center.

They opened the court Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting event.

The court is located at 1801 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

The project is the first of three courts to be renovated by the Harrison and Brittany Barnes Community Fund.

The court unveiling comes a night after Barnes led the Spurs with 29 points and eight rebounds in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Since joining the team in 2024, the 32-year-old forward has been quick to give back to San Antonio’s communities.

In February, Harrison and Brittany Barnes donated $250,000 towards a tuition-free program for St. Philip’s College students.

