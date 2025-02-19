Spurs’ Harrison Barnes donates $250K toward tuition-free program

AlamoPROMISE offers graduating seniors in Bexar County the chance to pursue higher education without financial burden.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs' forward Harrison Barnes and his wife significantly contributed to the AlamoPROMISE tuition-free program on Tuesday.

Harrison and Brittany Barnes donated $250,000 to benefit students at St. Philip’s College, a historically Black and Hispanic-serving institution within the Alamo Colleges District.

The donation, made in honor of Black History Month, aims to eliminate financial barriers and expand educational opportunities for students pursuing their academic and career goals.

The check presentation was attended by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and representatives from the Alamo Colleges District, including St. Philip’s College President Adena Williams Loston and Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores.

“Harrison and Brittany Barnes’ generous investment in AlamoPROMISE is not just a gift – it’s a catalyst for change,” Flores said. “Their support will open doors for students at St. Philip’s College, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of educational and career success.”

Loston emphasized the impact of the contribution, stating, “This remarkable gift from Harrison and Brittany Barnes will empower our students at St. Philip’s College to dream bigger, achieve more, and transform lives.”

The Barnes were drawn to support AlamoPROMISE because they believe in the power of education and the importance of providing equitable opportunities for all students to achieve their goals.

“Now, as part of the San Antonio community, we are honored to give back and help invest in the future of this incredible city,” Harrison Barnes said. “Partnering with AlamoPROMISE and St. Philip’s College is my way of ensuring that young people here have the resources and opportunities to succeed.”