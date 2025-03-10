Donate blood, get free pair of San Antonio Spurs tickets and T-shirt

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans can express their team spirit in a new way by donating blood.

South Texas Blood and Tissue teamed up with the Spurs to give the community back while supporting the team.

From March 10 through March 13, blood donors who donate at participating blood drives will receive a pair of tickets to the March 15 Spurs game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Additionally, blood donors will also receive a limited-edition Spurs City Edition T-shirt.

Here’s where you can donate blood during the four-day event:

March 10

Wonderland of the Americas Mall, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 11

Ingram Park Mall , 6301 Northwest Loop 410, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Floresville City Hall, 1120 D St. in Floresville, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 12

Frost Bank Center , 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ingram Park Mall, 6301 Northwest Loop 410, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 13

Rolling Oaks Mall, 6909 N. Loop 1604 East, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call South Texas Blood and Tissue at 210-731-5590 or by clicking here.