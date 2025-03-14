Why now? Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox shares why he chose to have season-ending surgery

SAN ANTONIO – After the news broke Thursday that De’Aaron Fox decided to have season-ending surgery on a ligament in his left pinkie finger, the San Antonio Spurs guard explained why he chose to get the surgery now with 18 games left in the 2024-25 regular season.

“The big thing was, ‘What was the recovery time?’” Fox told reporters on Friday. “‘Did we want to risk having to miss — what would it be — half the offseason or whatever it may be?‘ So you want to be able to get a full offseason with the guys and be able to be on the court. So that was really a big part of the decision making.”

“He (Fox) told us after the game...after the last game, he said it would probably be the last game because he has to take care of his finger,” Spurs forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili said. “Everybody was upset because — as I said — he was hooping, but just hopefully the surgery goes good, so he can recover fast. Hopefully, he’ll be ready to go.”

Fox said he also announced the news before the Spurs’ upcoming trip to Los Angeles, where his doctor will perform the surgery.

The Spurs guard said he is having issues with his bent pinkie finger.

"It's just in the way, any time I try to catch the ball, like, it's the first thing that...like

“I’ve worked out without it, and I’ve hit it while working out,” said Fox. “If it was my right hand, I feel like it’d be fine. I think I’d continue to try and play with it. But it being my left hand, it affecting the way that I can dribble and shoot and all of that was a major reason why I wanted to get it fixed.”

The Spurs will host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday before heading on the road to face the Lakers in Los Angeles.

