Spurs announce point guard De’Aaron Fox will have season-ending surgery

San Antonio Spurs De'Aaron Fox (4) reacts to play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

SAN ANTONIO – Another prominent San Antonio Spur has been added to the season-ending injury list.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox will miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season to undergo surgery to repair an extensor tendon on his left fifth finger, the team announced on Thursday evening.

Fox has battled through the injury since the start of training camp with his original team, the Sacramento Kings. San Antonio officially acquired Fox from the Kings on Feb. 3.

Fox became San Antonio’s go-to scorer after center Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the rest of the season following the NBA All-Star break in mid-February.

In 17 games since returning to his home state, Fox has averaged 19.7 points and 6.8 assists per game in San Antonio.

