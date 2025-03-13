Skip to main content
Spurs announce point guard De’Aaron Fox will have season-ending surgery

Fox joins Victor Wembanyama on the list of Spurs who won’t suit up for the rest of the season

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, NBA, San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs De'Aaron Fox (4) reacts to play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Another prominent San Antonio Spur has been added to the season-ending injury list.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox will miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season to undergo surgery to repair an extensor tendon on his left fifth finger, the team announced on Thursday evening.

Fox has battled through the injury since the start of training camp with his original team, the Sacramento Kings. San Antonio officially acquired Fox from the Kings on Feb. 3.

Fox became San Antonio’s go-to scorer after center Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the rest of the season following the NBA All-Star break in mid-February.

In 17 games since returning to his home state, Fox has averaged 19.7 points and 6.8 assists per game in San Antonio.

This is a developing story. Tune in to KSAT Sports Now at 7 p.m. live on KSAT.com and the free KSAT+ streaming app for the latest.

