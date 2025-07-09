San Antonio Spurs officially sign center Luke Kornet to 4-year deal

SAN ANTONIO – Center Luke Kornet officially signed a contract with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Kornet received the biggest payday of his career, a four-year, $41 million deal, according to multiple reports.

After a successful three-and-a-half-year stint with Boston, Kornet said joining the Spurs just felt right.

“I’m grateful for all the time that I had in Boston,” Kornet told reporters at the Spurs’ Victory Capital Performance Center. “I feel like it was a really appropriate place for the last several years and grateful for all the opportunity that it was. But, just kind of felt led, and then throughout the process, just felt like San Antonio was really the place that kind of had everything that we hoped for.”

An NBA champion and eight-year veteran, Kornet has played in 353 career games with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics, holding career averages of 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 14.9 minutes per game.

Kornet has appeared in 43 playoff games — all with Boston from 2020 to 2025 — averaging 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.6 minutes, including as part of the Celtics’ 2024 NBA championship team.

Kornet will wear No. 7 for the Silver and Black. When asked about that number, Kornet gave both a serious and a funny response.

“I’ve never worn the number before,” Kornet said, in part. “Honestly for me, I feel like I’m in a time of life where me and my family, seven is a big number of covenant and fulfillment and order and the faith. That’s kind of what called me to it.

“The secondary reason was I just hope to be a third of the player that Tim Duncan was.”

Duncan wore No. 21 during his Hall of Fame career.

