Spurs will meet I-10 rival Houston, 2023 NBA Champion Denver in next season’s NBA Cup

FILE - San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks oon during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ 2025-26 NBA schedule, while not yet fully known, is beginning to come into full view.

The NBA on Wednesday announced the six groupings for this fall’s third annual Emirates NBA Cup.

Recommended Videos

The Spurs learned that they will participate in Group C along with plenty of star power: Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets, Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors and Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets.

The Portland Trail Blazers will be the fifth team in the group.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, the league said all 30 teams were “randomly drawn” into the groups of five within their own conference.

The groups are set for the Emirates NBA Cup 2025.



All 30 NBA teams were randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from the 2024-25 regular season.



The groups are available below. pic.twitter.com/ZZVUwtp3fO — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 9, 2025

San Antonio’s four Group C games will be as follows:

at Denver

at Portland

home against Houston

home against Golden State

While group play is expected to begin on Oct. 31 and last through Nov. 28, the exact dates of each group stage game — or “Cup Nights” as the NBA describes them — are not known until the full NBA schedule is released in August.

The winners of each group (three from the Western Conference; three from the Eastern Conference), as well as one wild card team from each conference, will advance to the single-elimination knockout round (Dec. 9-10, 2025).

The semifinal round (Dec. 13) and NBA Cup Championship (Dec. 16) will again be held in Las Vegas.

In its first season broadcasting nationally-televised NBA games, Amazon Prime Video will air each knockout round, semifinal and championship game on its streaming platform.

The Spurs’ performance in the NBA Cup has been ever-increasing.

After going 0-4 in the tournament in its 2023 group (against Oklahoma City, Golden State, Minnesota and Sacramento), San Antonio went 2-2 against the Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.

More recent Spurs coverage on KSAT: