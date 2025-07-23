Report: San Antonio Spurs sign Lindy Waters III to one-year deal

(Doug McSchooler, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Golden State Warriors forward Lindy Waters III (43) gestures after scoring with a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs added additional backcourt depth on Wednesday with the signing of free agent guard Lindy Waters III.

ESPN’s Shams Charania said on X, formerly Twitter, that Waters agreed to a one-year deal with San Antonio.

Waters, who spent time with the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons last season, provides the Spurs with a perimeter threat.

The 27-year-old from Oklahoma State University has shot 36.6% from three-point range throughout his NBA career thus far, according to ESPN statistics.

Coming out of college undrafted, Waters spent several months with the Oklahoma-based Enid Outlaws in 2021.

Afterward, Waters joined the Oklahoma City Blue, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G-League affiliate. He eventually signed a multi-year contract with the Thunder in 2024.

Waters is the latest addition to the Spurs’ roster, in what has been a productive offseason for the organization.

