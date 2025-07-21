Former Spurs point guard Chris Paul agrees to deal with LA Clippers, report says

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul will reportedly return to the Los Angeles Clippers for his 21st NBA season, according to an ESPN report.

Paul, 40, returns to the Clippers after playing with the franchise for six seasons (2011-2017).

He joins former Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, his former Houston Rockets teammate James Harden and a roster that ended last season in a 50-32 regular season record and a first-round playoff exit.

The 12-time NBA All-Star’s reported move comes after a one-year deal with the Spurs, where he was the team’s starting point guard in all 82 games last season.

Paul averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game in San Antonio.

Los Angeles may be Paul’s final destination after playing with six other franchises during his decadeslong career, ESPN also reported.

Ahead of the reported deal, Paul had hinted a return to Los Angeles to be closer to his family.

“I still love to play basketball, and I’m in the gym every day,” Paul told sports talk show host Pat McAfee during an appearance on his show in June. “My decision is about my family more than anything.”

During his first tenure as a Clipper, Paul was selected to five All-NBA teams and holds the record for most assists in that franchise’s history.

With 12,499 career assists and 2,717 career steals, Paul is second all-time in NBA history in both categories.

The Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks were among a number of teams who expressed interest in signing him, according to ESPN.

