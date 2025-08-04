Report: San Antonio Spurs, guard De’Aaron Fox agree to four-year contract max extension worth nearly $229 million

SAN ANTONIO – Months after a trade brought him to San Antonio, De’Aaron Fox and the Spurs have reportedly agreed to keep him in the Alamo City for several more years.
Fox, 27, has signed a four-year contract maximum extension worth nearly $229 million, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania. The extension will end with the 2029-2030 NBA season.
The terms of the contract extension will go into effect beginning with the 2026-27 NBA season. According to ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks, Fox is set to make $37.1 million in 2025-26.
Fox, a one-time NBA All-Star, averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 62 games last season between the Spurs and Sacramento Kings.
After 17 games with the Spurs, Fox elected to have season-ending finger surgery in March.
According to Marks’ analysis of his contract, here is how much Fox will make over the life of the contract extension:
- 2026-27: $51.0 million
- 2027-28: $55.1 million
- 2028-29: $59.2 million
- 2029-30: $63.3 million
In total, the extension is worth $228.6 million.
Fox also has strong ties to the Alamo City as his wife, Recee Fox (Caldwell), is from San Antonio. She attended Johnson High School.
De’Aaron and Recee Fox have connections to SA Finest, an AAU basketball organization.
