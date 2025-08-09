Report: San Antonio Spurs once again expected to be part of NBA’s Christmas Day slate on KSAT 12

(David Becker, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, sits court side during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game between the Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

SAN ANTONIO – This summer, the San Antonio Spurs have kept themselves busy throughout what is typically a dull and boring NBA offseason.

Weeks after earning the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, San Antonio selected guard Dylan Harper out of Rutgers. The Spurs went out and grabbed some frontcourt help in free agency and also re-signed point guard De’Aaron Fox through the end of the decade.

Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, forward/center/franchise face Victor Wembanyama told a French newspaper that the blood clot that ended his 2024-25 season is behind him and has spent part of his summer learning from a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player.

Wemby in the lab with Kevin Garnett 👀 pic.twitter.com/RVTYgMWR1e — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) August 6, 2025

Even Spurs governor Peter J. Holt sat down with KSAT 12’s RJ Marquez for a wide-ranging interview that covered a variety of topics back in June.

Now, according to a report published on Friday, the Spurs learned that they may be preparing for a return to the NBA’s premier holiday showcase.

ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania offered fans a glimpse of the upcoming 2025-26 regular season schedule when he posted the league’s slate of five Christmas Day games to X.

For the second time in two seasons, the Spurs, according to Charania, will be a part of the festivities on Dec. 25.

Their “present?” A trip to Paycom Center, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder won their first NBA title since leaving Seattle and settling in Oklahoma two months ago.

Charania also reported that this year’s Christmas Day games will all be simulcast on ESPN and ABC, which means Spurs-Thunder will also air live on KSAT 12.

An official tipoff time has not yet been announced.

🚨🎄 NBA Christmas Day 2025 on ABC and ESPN, per sources:



- Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks



- San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder



- Houston Rockets at LA Lakers



- Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors



- Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2025

The other blockbuster matchups on Dec. 25, per Charania, will feature Cavs-Knicks, Rockets-Lakers, Mavericks-Warriors and Timberwolves-Nuggets.

Last Christmas Day, Wembanyama was unfazed by the bright lights of Madison Square Garden in New York City when he scored 42 points and hauled in 18 rebounds.

However, San Antonio fell short late in a 117-114 loss to the Knicks.

More recent San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT.com: