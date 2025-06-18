Meet Peter J. Holt: Spurs governor carries family legacy, eyes return to championship

SAN ANTONIO – The youngest controlling owner in the NBA is building upon three decades of family commitment to San Antonio while steering the Spurs toward a promising future with superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Peter J. Holt, a South Texas native who grew up immersed in both business and basketball in San Antonio, sees his role as more than just team ownership.

“The team means so much to us and so much to the community,” Holt said. “Our job is to ensure that it’s successful so that the team can have the most positive impact on the community.”

Spurs’ success rooted in family values

The Holt family’s connection to the Spurs dates back to the 1990s when they stepped in to prevent the team from potentially relocating.

“Our family got involved in the Spurs because there was a threat the team was going to leave,” Holt explained.

For the past six years, Peter J. Holt has led the franchise, building upon the foundation established by his family.

“To be able to come in with a foundation of core values and principles that have had proven success on and off the court is a really fortunate position,” he said.

New era dawns with Victor Wembanyama

The franchise received a transformative boost when it won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, securing the right to select French basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama.

Holt’s excitement during the lottery reflected the magnitude of the moment.

“We knew obviously the on-court potential, but I think that excitement to potentially get a human being that’s so special alongside a credible athlete, bubbled up inside of me,” Holt said of his viral reaction to winning the lottery.

San Antonio Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt, left, stands with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum after Tatum announced that the Spurs had won the first pick in the NBA draft, at the draft lottery in Chicago, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Leadership guided by core values

Holt approaches his leadership role with a mix of family collaboration and strategic vision.

“There’s wonderful people in the organization, whether it’s my family, my sister who’s involved, is on the board. We do everything together,” he said.

The young owner carries a replica golden key as a reminder of his leadership philosophy.

“If I do the next right thing... what our organization will get will be so much more than my wildest dreams,” Holt shared.

Fan connection drives mission

The Spurs’ deep connection with their fanbase remains central to Holt’s vision.

“We have the best fans in the world and the fact that we get to help them, be with them, be driven by them, be one of them, I think is a first principle,” he said.

With Wembanyama and recent success in the NBA Draft Lottery, the Spurs appear positioned for their next championship run under Holt’s leadership, continuing the winning tradition that has defined the franchise for over three decades.

