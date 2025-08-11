Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan sidelined by calf injury, will miss EuroBasket 2025 with Team Poland

San Antonio – San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan injured his calf muscle while training for Team Poland ahead of the EuroBasket 2025 tournament in Warsaw, Poland.

The injury was confirmed in statements from EuroBasket and Sochan’s social media accounts.

Jeremy Sochan's statement on his calf injury from his Instagram story. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In his statement, the 22-year-old expressed disappointment at missing the chance to play for Poland due to his calf strain. Medical staff advised Sochan to return to San Antonio to let the injury heal before the NBA season.

He said doctors and medical staff believe he will be fully recovered before the Spurs’ training camp this fall.

Sochan thanked his teammates, coaches, support staff and fans of Polish basketball, adding that he will be supporting the team throughout the tournament.

Sochan’s mother, Aneta Sochan, is a former Polish basketball player who played for Polonia Warsaw.

