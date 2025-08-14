More than 100 Spurs volunteers prepare meals for Hill Country flood victims

INGRAM, Texas – Former and current members of the San Antonio Spurs have been eager to make an impact for victims of the devastating Hill Country floods.

More than 100 Spurs volunteers — including CEO RC Buford, general manager Brian Wright and head coach Mitch Johnson — cooked meals Wednesday at Citywest Church in Ingram.

The volunteers prepared the meals alongside Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit founded in the months following Hurricane Katrina’s destruction across the Gulf Coast.

“What we saw, the impact that it’s had on such a region of beautiful humans, it hits your heart,” Buford told KSAT. “And to see what Mercy Chefs and the people that have come here to be here for the long term, I think, is impressive.”

A legendary San Antonio Spur has also stepped in to help victims of the July 4 floods.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame guard Manu Ginobili threw out the first pitch at last Saturday’s San Antonio Missions game, which also functioned as a fundraiser for flood victims.

