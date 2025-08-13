Kerrville ISD begins new school year amid recovery from July 4 flooding

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Independent School District started the new academic year on Wednesday morning as its community continues to recover from the devastating July 4 floods that impacted the Texas Hill Country.

The district welcomed more than 4,600 students back to school, many of whom and their families are still dealing with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Despite the challenges, Kerrville ISD officials are emphasizing resilience and community strength.

>> One month later: Maps, graphics show the severity of the Hill Country floods

In an interview with KSAT, Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Brent Ringo acknowledged the emotional toll on both students and staff during the first week of school.

“Our teachers are definitely feeling the love, and our teachers are wanting to get our students back in the classroom. Just one, to make those personal connections,” he said.

Ringo reassured families that the district is doing everything possible to support its students.

“We want students to know, hey, as you come back to school, everything’s taken care of. And take that burden off the families. Because that personal tragedy everybody’s feeling and how far that extends is still not known completely across this district,” he said.

To help ease the transition, Kerrville ISD provided free backpacks and school supplies for every student for the entire school year. Additional support measures included crisis counselors and support dogs on each campus to assist students coping with the ongoing recovery process.

Ringo noted that none of the school buildings or vehicles were damaged during the floods.

However, the district is taking precautions to ensure student safety, particularly because some bus routes cross flood-prone areas.

“As we go to 25-26, we will continue to evaluate our safety plan and always make adjustments,” he said.

The district is mourning the loss of beloved community members, including Tivy High School soccer coach Reece Zunker and his family, as well as Camp Mystic director Dick Eastland, both of whom were victims of the floods.

“(He was an) amazing soccer coach, but more importantly, just an amazing person. He would give you the shirt off his back. Always there for his kids and students,” Dr. Ringo said of Zunker.

He also spoke of the Eastland family: “The Eastland family, just an amazing down-to-earth family. And they have kids in our schools, in our sports programs, and really just that connection to be there for each other.”

>> 117 Kerr County flood victims identified by local officials

On the morning of July 4, Kerrville ISD staff quickly mobilized to assist hundreds of children from flooded areas such as Camp La Junta and Camp Mystic.

School buildings also served as shelters for first responders during the crisis.

“And as a father, seeing these kids, T-shirts, shorts, muddied, no shoes, been outside since about 3 AM. That morning, it’s now about 6:15 PM. Our bus drivers, teachers (and) coaches provided that first sense of normalcy,” Ringo recalled.

Looking ahead, Dr. Ringo is encouraged by the students’ resilience.

“What we’re seeing from the students is resiliency. They are returning, coming together, being there for each other,” he said.

The district and community continue to stand strong as they navigate the long road to recovery while striving to provide a safe and supportive environment for their students this school year.

