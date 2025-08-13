Texas family sues Hill Country resort after couple killed in July 4 floods

Bailey Martin, left, was found dead on Monday, July 7, 2025 after traveling to Kerr County for the Fourth of July. Martin traveled with Jayda Floyd, right, and other family members. The Odessa Police Department said other family members were killed in the floods, but did not identify them.

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Texas family is suing a Hill Country campground after two of their relatives died in the July 4 floods.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Kerr County 216th District Court, records show. The plaintiffs are listed as Christie and David Floyd, who are representing the estate of Jayda Floyd.

The lawsuit appears to be one of the first filed in response to the floods.

Jayda Floyd, 22, and her fiancé, Bailey Martin, 23, were staying in their RV, parked at the HTR Texas Hill Country Resort on July 3, according to the lawsuit.

“It is believed that Jayda and Bailey were swept away along with their RV. ... They were not able to survive,” the lawsuit states.

The Floyd family is seeking temporary financial relief of over $1 million.

The couple served in law enforcement duties in Odessa. Jayda Floyd was a probation officer with the Ector County Juvenile Probation Department, while Martin was an Odessa Police Department officer.

The defendants in the petition are listed as The Davis Companies Inc., investors of the HTR TX Hill Country; HTR Kerrville, which owns the land of the resort; Blue Water Development, believed to be the company that operates the resort; and Ilana Callahan, the general manager of the campground.

The lawsuit says the defendants continued to operate the resort despite awareness of the risk of flooding and allegedly did not warn guests of this risk.

“Defendants lacked proper plans, protocol, and equipment to respond to the flooding,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants failed to implement sufficient infrastructure improvements and maintenance to establish and maintain a safe means of egress from the property to safety.”

The lawsuit says there were 11 Flash Flood Warnings from officials on July 2 to July 4, which “were ignored” by the defendants.

“Surviving guests of the HTR TX Hill Country Resort campground report that it was someone honking a car horn that awoke them, and they were barely able to escape with their lives as the water rose from ankle deep to waist deep in minutes,” the lawsuit alleges.

The defendants are accused of negligence for failing to establish storm and flood procedures, failing to provide proper equipment and training for their employees and other related offenses.

The HTR TX Hill Country Resort did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday evening.

