Manu Ginobili teams up with the San Antonio Missions for Hill Country Relief Fundraiser night

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs legend Manu Ginobili joined the San Antonio Missions for a night that raised funds for victims of the fatal Hill Country floods.

The four-time NBA Champion, who is part owner of the San Antonio Missions, met players from the Hill Country and showed his support at Saturday’s game at Wolff Stadium.

Ginobili talked to the players, answered some questions and took a group picture before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

You can see his interview from Saturday in the video player above.

