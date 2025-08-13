Skip to main content
Manu Ginobili teams up with the San Antonio Missions for Hill Country Relief Fundraiser night

The NBA Hall of Famer threw the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday night

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs legend Manu Ginobili joined the San Antonio Missions for a night that raised funds for victims of the fatal Hill Country floods.

The four-time NBA Champion, who is part owner of the San Antonio Missions, met players from the Hill Country and showed his support at Saturday’s game at Wolff Stadium.

Ginobili talked to the players, answered some questions and took a group picture before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

You can see his interview from Saturday in the video player above. View some of the sights and sounds from Saturday here.

