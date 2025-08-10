Sights & Sounds: San Antonio Missions host Hill Country Strong fundraising game at Wolff Stadium

Students from Center Point and Comfort warm up with the Missions before the August 9th game at Wolff Stadium.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions hosted a special fundraising game on Saturday to support those impacted by the Hill Country floods.

Before the game, the team invited players from Center Point and Comfort high schools to warm up with the Missions during batting practice.

San Antonio Spurs legend and owner of the Missions, Manu Ginóbili, threw out the first pitch to a student-athlete.

During the game, the Missions also wore jerseys from four high schools impacted by the floods.

Jerseys from Center Point High School, Comfort High School, Ingram’s Tom Moore High School and Kerrville’s Tivy High School were worn by players and auctioned off after the game, according to a press release.

The proceeds benefited the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and efforts to restore the Ingram Little League.

Scroll down to see videos and pictures from Saturday’s game at the Wolff Stadium.

Students from Center Point sit in the Missions dugout before the August 9th game at Wolff Stadium. (KSAT 2025)

Students from Center Point warm up with the Missions on August 9, 2025. (KSAT 2025)

Students from Center Point warm up with the Missions before the August 9th game at Wolff Stadium. (KSAT 2025)

Manu Ginobili talks to the media before he throws the first pitch at the Missions game on August 9th, 2025 (KSAT 2025)

Manu Ginobili takes pictures with fans before he throws the first pitch at the Missions game on August 9th, 2025 (KSAT 2025)

Manu Ginobili signs a baseball before he throws the first pitch at the Missions game on August 9th, 2025 (KSAT 2025)

San Antoio Missions players in jerseys from the Texas Hill Country (KSAT 2025)

Missions players sign autographs for fans before the Hill Country relief game. (KSAT 2025)

Fans attend the Hill Country Relief Missions game (KSAT 2025)

Read also: