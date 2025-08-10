Sights & Sounds: San Antonio Missions host Hill Country Strong fundraising game at Wolff Stadium

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions hosted a special fundraising game on Saturday to support those impacted by the Hill Country floods.
Before the game, the team invited players from Center Point and Comfort high schools to warm up with the Missions during batting practice.
San Antonio Spurs legend and owner of the Missions, Manu Ginóbili, threw out the first pitch to a student-athlete.
During the game, the Missions also wore jerseys from four high schools impacted by the floods.
Jerseys from Center Point High School, Comfort High School, Ingram’s Tom Moore High School and Kerrville’s Tivy High School were worn by players and auctioned off after the game, according to a press release.
The proceeds benefited the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and efforts to restore the Ingram Little League.
Scroll down to see videos and pictures from Saturday’s game at the Wolff Stadium.
