San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox join Missions to support Hill Country flood relief efforts

The San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox are joining the San Antonio Missions in supporting Hill Country flood relief efforts.

The Padres and Red Sox will wear jerseys of high schools impacted by the floods during batting practice ahead of their game on Saturday at Petco Park in San Diego, according to a news release.

The jerseys will be replicas of those worn by student-athletes at Center Point, Comfort, Ingram Tom Moore and Kerrville Tivy high schools, the release said.

The Missions will take the field wearing the same jerseys during their home game against the Springfield Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

“Like so many others, we saw the devastation caused by the tragic flooding in Texas,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in the release, “and we’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute in a way that may help these communities begin to recover.

The Padres and Red Sox jerseys will be auctioned online next week, according to the release, and details will be announced at a later date. The Missions jerseys will be auctioned immediately after their game Saturday.

Proceeds will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and a partnership the Missions are entering with the Round Rock Express, Nolan Ryan Foundation and RS3 Turf, the release said.

The partnership aims to help Ingram Little League rebuild its fields that were damaged in the floods, the release said.

The Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the Padres. Six former Missions players are currently with the Padres, including three-time MLB All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. and 2024 Rookie of the Year finalist Jackson Merrill, according to the release.

Former Mission Alex Cora manages the Red Sox, the release said, playing 127 games with San Antonio in 1997.

