WATCH LIVE: San Antonio Spurs host media day ahead of 2025 training camp

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are preparing to host media day ahead of 2025 training camp and the new NBA season.

The Spurs are coming off a busy offseason, with talks of a possible new arena at Hemisfair looming and appearances with students in the Texas Hill Country affected by July 4 flooding.

During the regular season last year, the Spurs ended their run with a 34-48 record, finishing third from last in the Western Conference. The team’s star player, Victor Wembanyama, had his season cut short after the 21-year-old was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The Spurs’ medical staff later fully cleared Wembanyama to participate in basketball activities in mid-July.

A busy offseason

Continuing with the team’s French connection, earlier this year, French crypto firm Ledger was announced as the Spurs’ new jersey partner.

The announcement was made ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, where the team signed Rutgers guard Dylan Harper as the second overall pick and Carter Bryant with the 14th pick.

Earlier this month, Harper underwent thumb surgery following a workout-related injury. It is unclear how this will affect his preseason campaign.

Ahead of a vote in November for two ballot measures connected to Project Marvel, the Spurs announced a new campaign to drum up fans’ support for a possible new downtown arena at Hemisfair.

The Spurs’ front office was especially busy in the offseason with the signings of Kelly Olynyk, Luke Kornet, Jordan McLaughlin and Lindy Water III.

Also in a jam-packed September for the team, center Bismack Biyombo returned to the team on a reported one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Spurs have also made several appearances across the Texas Hill Country for students and families affected by the deadly July 4 flooding.

What will preseason look like?

Training camp, which begins Tuesday, Sept. 30, sees 21 players set to hit the court. The Spurs return 12 players from last season, with seven of San Antonio’s first-round draft picks, along with four offseason additions, a Monday news release said.

Mitch Johnson returns as the team’s head coach.

Johnson took the reins in May, after former coach Gregg Popovich stepped away to become the team’s president of basketball operations.

The Silver and Black’s preseason schedule will include:

Guangzhou - Monday, Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

@ Miami - Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Utah - Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

@ Indiana - Monday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Indiana - Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

The Spurs begin regular-season play against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22, the third consecutive year the teams have met on opening night.

KSAT will air two of the team’s 22 nationally televised games, including a Christmas Day game against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City.

