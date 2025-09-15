Spurs unveil new community court at Hemisfair dedicated to McCombs family

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs revealed a new basketball court on Monday morning dedicated to the Red McCombs family and the legacy of the Spurs in downtown San Antonio.

McCombs was part of the ownership group that brought the franchise to San Antonio in the 1970s.

The court, located under the Tower of Americas, is the first publicly accessible basketball court in the Hemisfair district. It is also located just steps away from the site of the former Hemisfair Arena.

The $1.8 million project was funded through gifts from the McCombs Foundation and Spurs Give, with Hemisfair building and maintaining the court.

Students from San Antonio ISD joined current and past Spurs players, including George Gervin, David Robinson, Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson, at the opening ceremony alongside team executives and members of McCombs family.

Following the ceremony, Spurs Sports Academy hosted a youth basketball clinic, which allowed young athletes to take the court for the first time.

The pavilion-style court was designed by Gómez Vázquez International.

It replaces a former pond and features design elements inspired by HemisFair ’68 architecture, in a nod to the team’s original roots.

Center court features a joint Spurs-McCombs logo. Classic Fiesta colors are also featured throughout.

More recent Spurs coverage on KSAT: