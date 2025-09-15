Big man Bismack Biyombo returns to San Antonio Spurs on reported 1-year deal

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO – A familiar face is returning to the San Antonio Spurs’ roster this fall.

Free agent center Bismack Biyombo agreed to a one-year deal to return to San Antonio on Monday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Recommended Videos

The 15-year NBA veteran is the latest addition to the Spurs’ frontcourt, which has added depth this offseason with the signings of Kelly Olynyk and Luke Kornet.

In Biyombo’s 28 games with the Spurs last season, he started in 26 of them after Victor Wembanyama’s season ended shortly after the All-Star break.

In 2024-25, Biyombo averaged 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 58.8% from the field.

With Biyombo’s return, San Antonio has another veteran presence if and when Wembanyama may need a breather.

Biyombo, 33, has played for six previous NBA franchises before he joined the Spurs. He was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

More recent Spurs coverage on KSAT: