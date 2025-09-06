Spurs rookie Dylan Harper undergoes thumb surgery after workout injury

SAN ANTONIO – A key piece of the San Antonio Spurs’ young core went under the knife on Friday.

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper had a “successful” surgery to repair a partially torn ligament in his left thumb, the team announced Friday.

The injury was sustained on Wednesday in an offseason workout, according to the team.

It is unclear if the injury will keep Harper off the floor in time for San Antonio’s season opener at Dallas on Oct. 22, but the team said it will provide updates “as appropriate.”

The Spurs drafted Harper with No. 2 overall pick out of Rutgers in June’s NBA Draft.

