Tim Duncan documentary to premiere at Austin Film Festival

AUSTIN, Texas – A new documentary on Spurs legend Tim Duncan will make its world premiere at the 32nd Austin Film Festival this year.

“The Boy From St. Croix” is directed by the NBA star’s brother, Scott Duncan. The film serves as an “intimate portrait” of Duncan’s career and his “enduring connection to his native island of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands,” the film synopsis said.

Recommended Videos

Duncan’s brother Scott also has an accomplished career in his own respective industry.

Scott has earned 21 Emmy Awards and 38 nominations across his career in television, advertising and documentary work, his production studio’s website said.

Scott’s film is one of seven world premieres at this year’s festival, which runs from Oct. 23-30.

The theaters hosting this year’s screenings have yet to be announced, but past editions have been held at The Paramount Theatre, the Long Center’s Rollin Studio Theatre and more.

This year’s award honorees include “Mission Impossible” filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie and “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson.

Read also: