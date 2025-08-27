Dan Weiss announced as new play-by-play voice for the San Antonio Spurs

Dan Weiss at the AT&T Center on November 26, 2021 (Photo by Tony Garcia/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – Following the retirement of long-time San Antonio Spurs play-by-play announcer Bill Schoening, the team announced his replacement who already has years of experience with the organization.

Dan Weiss, who spent the last 16 years with the Spurs, will serve as the team’s new play-by-play voice for the 2025-26 NBA season, the team said Wednesday.

Weiss has spent the past seven years as the pregame and postgame studio host of Spurs television broadcasts, a news release stated.

In a statement, Weiss acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the role.

“It is an honor and a privilege to wear the headset that only six people have worn since the Spurs arrived in 1973,” Weiss said. “From Terry Stembridge to Bill Schoening, Spurs radio has established a legacy and tradition of excellence in both our community and around the world that I look forward to continuing.”

Weiss joined the Spurs Sports & Entertainment as the play-by-play voice of the San Antonio Rampage hockey team in 2009. He held the role until 2018.

Some of Weiss’ past accomplishments include winning the James H. Ellery Award in 2013-14, which recognizes outstanding coverage in the American Hockey League (AHL).

He was also selected to be a part of the NHL Network’s broadcast of the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Before his time in San Antonio, Weiss was the play-by-voice for the Phoenix Mercury, the Phoenix Roadrunners, the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies and the Corpus Christi Ice Rays.

