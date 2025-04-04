Longtime Spurs radio broadcaster Bill Schoening announces retirement

April 1, 2025, San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Spurs play-by-play announcer Bill Schoening calls the game from his seat in section 110 during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – The longtime radio voice of the San Antonio Spurs is retiring at the end of the season and will sign off for his final broadcast on April 13 when the team faces off against the Toronto Raptors.

Bill Schoening has been behind the microphone at WOAI 1200 AM for 24 seasons. He has never missed a Spurs game during his career and will retire after his 2,280th consecutive game, according to the team.

“It’s difficult to walk away from a job that has provided so many fond memories and spawned many meaningful relationships, but it’s time for me step away from full time broadcasting and pursue some other interests like mentorship, volunteer work and time with family,” Schoening stated in a news release. “I’m thankful for my 24 seasons spent with the Spurs, calling four championships and being on hand for every game the Big Three played together. It has been an honor to describe the Spurs brand of selfless basketball, and I’ll never forget their consistent pursuit of excellence.”

The Philadelphia native’s broadcasting career spans over four decades. He spent 12 years as the radio announcer for the University of Texas football, basketball, and baseball games. Schoening also called games at Lambeau Field, Yankee Stadium and the Rose Bowl.

“Bill’s voice has been the soundtrack to so many incredible Spurs milestones,” said Mike Kickirillo, senior director of broadcasting for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “His passion, professionalism and storytelling ability have made him a beloved figure in the Spurs community over his 2,280 consecutive games, never missing a moment. While we’ll miss his presence on the air, his legacy will always be a part of our franchise’s history.”

Schoening has won the Associated Press “Top Texas Play-by-Play Award” four times and was named Texas Sportscaster of the Year in 2014. He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2022.

The radio broadcaster is also an original singer-songwriter and has published a book titled “Stories, Sports and Songs: Tales and Tunes by a Play-by-Play Lifer.”