San Antonio Spurs surprise Ingram, Hunt students during Texas Hill Country visit

INGRAM, Texas – The San Antonio Spurs surprised students at Warrior Gym in Hunt Middle School and Ingram Tom Moore High School, bringing pure joy to a community hit by the July 4 floods in the Texas Hill Country.

The full Spurs roster, including Victor Wembanyama, started the day touring nearby flood-damaged areas.

Later, the team showed up at the gym, where students had no idea they were coming. Tate DeMasco, athletic director for Ingram Independent School District, said there had been some talk about a possible visit, but teachers kept it under wraps to pull off the surprise.

The Spurs’ hype squad and mascot, Coyote, kicked off the event with games to energize the crowd.

When Wembanyama walked out first, the gym went wild with deafening cheers.

The team put on a show, running three-man weaves that finished with dunks, firing three-pointers and playing one-on-one with a few students.

Keldon Johnson, known for his larger-than-life personality, said the students’ reaction was something he would always remember. Coach Mitch Johnson added that the visit helped his players connect with the struggles of their Hill Country neighbors.

At the end, the Spurs took selfies and handed out signed jerseys and shoes.

Members of the Bumble Bee community, also severely affected by the floods, were invited to attend.

Read also: