Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs launch a new ‘supporter’s section’ with tryouts this Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama is looking for some San Antonio fans to join his new team.

The Spurs have announced plans for a tryout for a new “supporter’s section,” with tryouts for the group set to be held on Sunday. Wembanyama came up with the plan, which is loosely modeled after what he’s seen from soccer and basketball teams in Europe and around the world.

The section of fans, the Spurs said, will feature “nonstop chants, drums, flags, and passion.” Wembanyama, the team’s All-Star center, will appear at Sunday’s tryout, the Spurs said.

“It’s been an idea,” Wembanyama said. “And now it’s a project.”

In short, Wembanyama and the Spurs are looking for some high-energy fans who can commit to attending at least 75% of the team’s home games this season, plus are willing to “participate in chants and rituals” all while supporting “with passion and respect.” There’s a $999 membership cost to be in the new club, and it comes with some privileges such as discounts and the chance to meet surprise special guests.

The group will vote on its own name as well.

“If this group of ultras reaches its full potential, I have no doubt that it’s going to help us win games in the future for sure,” Wembanyama said. ”I mean, the 41 regular season games at home this season, that’s 41 opportunities for them to push in the fourth quarter and give us that extra energy and that second wind that can give us the win.”

