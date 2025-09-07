Spurs kick off campaign to rally support for Project Marvel ballot measures in November

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs attempted to get fans excited about Project Marvel and rally the votes for two propositions necessary for the project.

The Spurs’ “Win Together” campaign kickoff event Saturday evening was intended to drum up support for Proposition A and Proposition B, which will be on the November ballot.

According to a Spurs’ news release, Proposition A would consist of $191.8 million worth of upgrades to the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Grounds.

If passed, Proposition B would “authorize up to $311 million” to help pay for a new downtown arena, the organization said in the release.

“I’ve been a season ticketholder for the Spurs since 1999,” Jose Gallegos said. “This will bring a lot more of the entertainment to the downtown area.”

Jose Gallegos attended the kickoff rally alongside Sandy Gallegos, both supporting Project Marvel.

“It’s important because it’s not just about the Spurs, Sandy Gallegos said, ”it’s about the community also.”

Manu Ginobili also spoke directly to the crowd that packed into Idle Beer Hall and Brewery, encouraging people to vote in favor of the two propositions.

“It’s time for [the Spurs] to come back downtown,” Jackie Barrios, a longtime Spurs fan, said.

Nearly everyone who attended the campaign kickoff is in favor of both propositions that Bexar County voters will be faced with in the fall. However, there are people on the fence about the plans.

“I’m not swaying either way right now,” Sirenio Santillan, a Spurs fan, said. “I think it’s gonna be good for the community regardless, whichever way it winds up being.”

Others called out newly elected mayor Gina Ortiz Jones about her hesitancy with Project Marvel.

“I don’t know why she’s tried to block what she’s doing but I think it’s for San Antonio,” Barrios said. “I think as far as the tourism and as far as just the fans of San Antonio, we need to have the Spurs downtown.”

In addition to voters potentially approving up to $311 million for a new Spurs arena, if Proposition B passes, the Spurs said they will contribute $500 million to the project too. The Spurs also plan to cover any costs that go over the expected price point.

