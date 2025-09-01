Education, labor groups to hold press conference in opposition to Project Marvel

The City of San Antonio presented the conceptual plans for a new sports and entertainment district centered around Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Renderings are for illustrative purposes and don’t show the final design.

SAN ANTONIO – An ensemble of education and labor organizers in San Antonio is meeting this morning in opposition to Project Marvel, the city’s planned sports and entertainment district at Hemisfair.

The group’s will meet on the steps of San Antonio City Hall on Monday morning.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 9:30 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

“It is unacceptable to spend hundreds of millions of public dollars on a new stadium, while underpaid teachers spend their own money preparing classrooms for the working class students of our urban core,” the group’s said in a joint statement.

The Labor Day press conference comes days after one of the project’s key architects, Assistant City Manager Lori Houson, would retire from her work with the city.

Last month, the San Antonio City Council approved a funding deal for a $1.3 billion Spurs arena, a centerpiece of the overall project.

Come Nov. 4, Bexar County voters will consider a raise to the hotel portion of the county’s venue tax to 2%, which could help funnel up to $311 million toward the arena.

In July, Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) investors and partners committed at least $1 billion towards the arena and surrounding district.

Part of a draft $60 million community incentives package includes a proposal from SS&E to underwrite a new policy targeting early childhood education and childcare challenges in San Antonio.

Read more: