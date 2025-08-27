Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones still not taking clear stance on county’s November ballot measure

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said Tuesday she has not made a decision on whether to publicly endorse or oppose the county’s $311 million funding measure on the November ballot.

Speaking during KSAT’s Q&A, Jones emphasized the importance of an independent economic impact study. She said this would help the community understand how Project Marvel would affect the city’s general fund and overall affordability.

“I think I’ve been very clear ... what our community is still owed, which is an independent economic assessment, Jones said. “You would never, you wouldn’t ever buy a home without getting an independent inspection report. You would never do that.”

Jones said she believes a majority of council members share her view and that voters should have the opportunity to weigh in on major investments.

“I want to make sure we all go into this eyes wide open,” Jones said. “And I have said, if you pay twice, you should vote twice.”

She expressed concern that some residents feel the decision has been rushed without enough data, which could “negatively impact their vote in November.”

Click the video player above to watch the full KSAT Q&A.

