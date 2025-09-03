KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses city budget, Project Marvel terms

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT 12 for Q&A during Tuesday’s 6 O’Clock News to discuss the city’s budget and the terms agreed on for the development of a new downtown Spurs arena.

“The budget is still far from done,” Jones told KSAT.

The mayor expressed her concern about public health cuts at the federal level and how she plans to address health needs in San Antonio with the budget.

Jones also discussed Project Marvel after council members approved a term sheet in August.

“If you are a city voter, you are actually on the hook for $800 million of the $1.3 billion dollar stadium,” Jones said.

The mayor said she supports a “strong public campaign” that can help San Antonio residents understand the approved terms and bills associated with the new Spurs arena.

The mayor also discussed how the budget will support flood relief citywide.

More recent Project Marvel coverage on KSAT: