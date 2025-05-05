WATCH LIVE at 11 AM: San Antonio Spurs to introduce Mitch Johnson as new head coach

FILE - San Antonio Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson gestures during the first half of a Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Mitch Johnson will officially be introduced as the new head coach of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, marking a significant milestone in his coaching career.

He’s taking over now that Gregg Popovich is stepping away from his head coaching duties to become the Spurs’ president of basketball operations.

The 38-year-old Johnson is set to take the reins of a franchise known for its rich history and commitment to excellence. Johnson, who has been with the Spurs organization for several years, previously served as an assistant coach. His deep understanding of the team’s culture and values is expected to play a crucial role as he transitions into this leadership position.

In a statement, Johnson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I am honored to be named the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs,” he said. “This organization has been my home for many years, and I look forward to building on the legacy of success that has been established here.”

The Spurs have a storied history, including five NBA championships and a reputation for developing talent. Johnson’s promotion comes at a time when the team is looking to once again be a playoff contender. His familiarity with the players and the system is seen as a significant advantage as the Spurs embark on this new chapter.

Johnson will inherit a wealth of talent led by Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. And the Spurs will have two first-round draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, so the future is bright for Johnson and the Spurs.

Spurs General Manager Brian Wright praised Johnson’s leadership qualities and basketball acumen.

“Mitch has demonstrated a deep commitment to our players and our community,” Wright said. “We believe he is the right person to lead this team into the future.”