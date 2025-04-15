Spurs’ longtime play-by-play broadcaster calls it a career after season finale

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs games will not sound the same on the radio after Sunday.

Bill Schoening, who had been the voice of the Spurs as a radio play-by-play broadcaster for 24 years, signed off for the final time from the Frost Bank Center in the season finale win against the Toronto Raptors.

Schoening broadcasted 2,280 consecutive games since he started in the Spurs 2001-02 season.

KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez caught up with Schoening before tipoff Sunday. The interview aired on Monday during KSAT Sports Now.