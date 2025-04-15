Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Spurs’ longtime play-by-play broadcaster calls it a career after season finale

Bill Schoening broadcasted 2,280 consecutive games

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, San Antonio, Spurs, Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs games will not sound the same on the radio after Sunday.

Bill Schoening, who had been the voice of the Spurs as a radio play-by-play broadcaster for 24 years, signed off for the final time from the Frost Bank Center in the season finale win against the Toronto Raptors.

>>>Longtime Spurs radio broadcaster Bill Schoening announces retirement

Schoening broadcasted 2,280 consecutive games since he started in the Spurs 2001-02 season.

KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez caught up with Schoening before tipoff Sunday. The interview aired on Monday during KSAT Sports Now.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Daniel Villanueva headshot

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

email

instagram

Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS