SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs wrapped up their 2024-25 NBA regular season on Sunday with a come-from-behind win over Toronto, 125-118, finishing the year with 34 wins and a 6-percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Before the game, Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox shared updates on their respective health challenges.

The season finale, while bittersweet without their on-court presence, highlighted the Spurs’ resilience and the growing potential that lies ahead for the Silver and Black.

Wembanyama has been sidelined since February due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder — a serious condition that ended his season after 46 games.

Speaking at San Antonio’s end-of-season interviews, Wembanyama didn’t specify whether or not he underwent surgery, stating he didn’t want to expand on his medical record. However, Wembanyama did have a positive update on how he’s reintegrating into his NBA routine.

“Feeling good,” said Wembanyama. “It’s good to to be with the team, it’s good to to work hard again. I’m able to do hard work, hard lifting and also basketball work, but it’s all very controlled and light — and even though sometimes I feel like I would like to do more, we’re taking our time. I’m neither late or early, but it’s a process, and there’s definitely steps we need to reach before that.”

Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game before his injury, cementing his status as a generational talent and a front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year honors until the 65-game minimum rule disqualified him.

Fox, acquired by the Spurs in a blockbuster trade from the Sacramento Kings in February, also faced a season-ending setback.

The 27-year-old All-Star guard underwent surgery in March to repair tendon damage in his left pinky finger, an issue that had plagued him since training camp with Sacramento.

“I’m about I think almost four weeks post-surgery,” Fox told the media. “I should be cleared in another eight. I’ll be able to start doing basketball stuff, I think, in the next two. I’ve been able to work out for the past about a week and a half, since the womb started closing and I could start to sweat.”

“We should be clear, me and Vic, should be cleared around the same time. So ‚we’d be able to get together in the summer and be able to work with each other.”

Fox, who averaged 19.7 points and 6.6 assists in 17 games with San Antonio, said spending time together as a team in the offseason will be vital in the team’s offseason growth — which was a big reason why Fox decided to undergo surgery when he did.

The Spurs’ season, which concluded with a 25-34 record and a 13th-place finish in the Western Conference, was marked by high hopes following Fox’s arrival and Wembanyama’s excellence.

However, injuries to both stars and head coach Gregg Popovich’s absence due to a stroke in November derailed playoff aspirations.