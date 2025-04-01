San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle captures Western Conference Rookie of the Month award

San Antonio Spurs' Stephon Castle walks upcourt during an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs’ rookie Stephon Castle was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March, marking the second time he’s won the award.

Castle joins David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama as the only Spurs to win the award multiple times, according to a team press release.

During March, the 2025 Rising Stars MVP averaged a rookie-best of 19.5 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The release said Castle was the only rookie to eclipse 100 or more field goals in the month.

In the 17 games that Castle appeared in March, he scored double figures in 15, including nine games with 20 or more points.

Castle is the only rookie in the NBA with over 1,000 points this season, the release stated. Also, he leads the league with 14.2 points per game, is second in steals and fourth in assists.