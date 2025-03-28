Skip to main content
Former Spurs assistant coach returns to the Alamo City for annual Salvation Army luncheon

Becky Hammon expressed her excitement about being back in San Antonio and discussed her communication with Coach Popovich

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Becky Hammon, a familiar face in San Antonio, returned to the city to headline the Salvation Army’s annual luncheon on the Southeast Side.

The two-time WNBA coaching champion, who spent part of her playing career with the San Antonio Stars and began her coaching career on the bench with Coach Pop and the Spurs, added another accolade to her resume as the keynote speaker for this important event.

The luncheon celebrated the Salvation Army’s 136th year in San Antonio and is the organization’s second largest annual fundraiser, behind the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Hammon expressed her excitement about being back in San Antonio and supporting the cause.

“It’s fun to just come back and be around San Antonio’s and the people in the city. Anytime that you can pitch in and help, obviously, that’s something I jumped at the opportunity to do. I’m excited to get started today and shake a lot of hands.”

Hammon also discussed her ongoing communication with Coach Pop as he recovers, wishing him all the best. She also reflected on the support she continues to receive from fans in San Antonio.

“San Antonio has been awesome to me. They showed up and supported me from day one. I grew up in a sense anytime. I get to come back and be around fans or even when they go up to Vegas and support, it’s always fun and a little bit nostalgic for me for sure.”

All money raised during the luncheon supports programs benefiting local families in need.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

