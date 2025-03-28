Former Spurs assistant coach returns to the Alamo City for annual Salvation Army luncheon

SAN ANTONIO – Becky Hammon, a familiar face in San Antonio, returned to the city to headline the Salvation Army’s annual luncheon on the Southeast Side.

The two-time WNBA coaching champion, who spent part of her playing career with the San Antonio Stars and began her coaching career on the bench with Coach Pop and the Spurs, added another accolade to her resume as the keynote speaker for this important event.

The luncheon celebrated the Salvation Army’s 136th year in San Antonio and is the organization’s second largest annual fundraiser, behind the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Hammon expressed her excitement about being back in San Antonio and supporting the cause.

“It’s fun to just come back and be around San Antonio’s and the people in the city. Anytime that you can pitch in and help, obviously, that’s something I jumped at the opportunity to do. I’m excited to get started today and shake a lot of hands.”

Hammon also discussed her ongoing communication with Coach Pop as he recovers, wishing him all the best. She also reflected on the support she continues to receive from fans in San Antonio.

“San Antonio has been awesome to me. They showed up and supported me from day one. I grew up in a sense anytime. I get to come back and be around fans or even when they go up to Vegas and support, it’s always fun and a little bit nostalgic for me for sure.”

All money raised during the luncheon supports programs benefiting local families in need.