San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama honored with new mural on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A newly finished mural celebrates San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama at Amols' Party and Fiesta Favors on the North Side.

The artwork was created by local artists Mikey Sanchez, J.C. Gomez-Molina and Bernardo Moreno Jr. as an ode to the Spurs star following his season-ending injury.

“He’s the real deal for us,” Gomez-Molina said. “(His) health is way more important than basketball.”

The mural features Wemby taking a selfie with his Rookie Of The Year trophy and Olympic medal in front of a background of stars. Sanchez said the cosmic theme was made in reference to Wemby’s nickname as “the alien.”

Gomez-Molina said the mural was created using airbrush, spray cans and whatever it took to make the piece a vibrant reflection of the city’s Spurs culture.

The idea of a Wemby mural had been in Sanchez’s head for over a year, but took roughly two weeks to complete once the group began painting.

Even though the mural was finished just this week, the artists said many fans and members of the community have already visited the site.

“You can tell by the people themselves stopping by, taking pictures, giving us thumbs-up, telling us that we’re doing a great job, it means something,” Moreno Jr. said.

“That’s what we’re shooting for. Something positive that everybody can enjoy,” he said.

The mural is located directly next to a mural the artists made of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in December.

The group hopes their art can serve as an inspiration for the growth and support of local art and community businesses.

