Local News

Grammy-nominated rapper Don Toliver to perform at Frost Bank Center in June

General admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Don Toliver graphic (Copyright 2026 by Live Nation - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy-nominated rapper Don Toliver announced a stop at the Frost Bank Center later this year on the “2026 OCTANE Tour,” according to a news release.

The San Antonio concert is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, the release stated.

The tour is in support of Toliver’s fifth studio album, “OCTANE,” which debuted at No. 1 globally on Spotify and Apple Music.

The release said the tour begins on Friday, May 8, with a headlining performance at Rolling Loud Orlando, followed by 29 additional stops.

Toliver has gained notoriety in the hip-hop world recently through multiple features on Travis Scott’s albums and certified platinum hits of his own.

General admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, on the Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster.

For exclusive presale access, sign up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Hip Hop” genre.

